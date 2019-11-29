Web show to present a realistic picture of IT industry

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) New web show “Cubicles” is set to present a realistic picture of the IT industry.

The Viral Fever (TVF) has roped in two of its creators — Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani — for the series.

“The default narrative of regular 9 to 5 job in popular culture is that of something boring and mundane, something where the protagonist is always ‘trapped’ and needs to ‘break free’ for greater things. Being from an engineering background and having close friends in tech, IT, Banking and even consulting sector, I know that this is a very skewed portrayal,” Golani, popularly known for “Pitchers” and “Humorously Yours”, quipped.

“Most of them are driven to do well in their respective profiles and also enjoy a good work-life balance. With ‘Cubicles’ we wanted to, for the first time, attempt to portray a closer to real version of the life of these people sitting in cubicles. Their daily struggles and victories might not be as extreme as a crime lord on a killing spree, but we hope these stories will make most of them go ‘Oh yes, something similar happened to me’,” he added.

Sameer Saxena — Chief Content Officer and Head TVF Originals — is the Executive Producer of the series as well as a part of the cast of “Cubicles”.

He said: “In all films and series, the regular IT job has always been portrayed as boring! If you are working in IT, you are unhappy and sad and not following your passion! This is so not true! These people are not stuck; rather they do enjoy their job! This is what we attempt to highlight in ‘Cubicles’! Present a more realistic picture of the IT industry and tell everyone, that the world is actually run by the people sitting in these Cubicles.”

“Cubicles” is the story of 22-year-old Piyush played by Abhishek Chauhan, who is a fresher recruited in an Indian IT Company.

Directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum and written by Avinash Singh, Vijay Verma along with Amit Golani, the show also stars Nidhi Bisht, Arnav Bhasin, Shivankit Parihar, Badri Chavan, Khushboo Baid, Niketan Sharma and Srishti Ganguly.

“Cubicles” will premiere on December 10 on TVFPlay and TVF’s YouTube channel.

