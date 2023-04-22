BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Webchutney co-founder Sidharth Rao passes away

NewsWire
0
0

Sidharth Rao, who co-founded one of India’s first and top digital agencies Webchutney, has passed away, according to media reports.

He died on Friday evening. He is survived by his parents and wife.

At the age of 19, he started Webchutney, which was the most-awarded Indian agency at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2019.

In 2008, he incubated Network Play under Webchutney, which in less than three years became the largest brand ad-network, one that was later acquired by Bertelsmann AG. In 2013, Webchutney was acquired by Japanese multinational media network Dentsu Aegis Network.

While he continued to head Webchutney, in 2021 he was also appointed as head of the India unit of dentsuMB, the restructured global creative network of the company.

In 2022, Rao stepped down as group CEO of dentsuMB India and joined hands and launched a new venture in the marketing technology (MarTech) space, called Punt Partners along with serial entrepreneur Madhu Sudan.

20230422-144202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt to provide Rs 15k cr to states for capital expenditure

    India to have 330M 5G smartphone subscriptions in 5 years

    TN to link Aadhaar card for power connection

    Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air reveals aircraft picture, says ‘coming soon’