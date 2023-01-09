BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Weber Drivetrain, Wuxi Lingbo join hands to manufacture Controller, BMS for e-bikes

NewsWire
0
0

Homegrown EV startup Weber Drivetrain on Monday announced a strategic technology transfer (TT) partnership with China-based Wuxi Lingbo Electronic Technology, in which it is committed to the complete Make In India manufacturing of controller and BMS for electric two-wheeler vehicles.

Wuxi Lingbo has granted the EV startup two innovative patent technologies along with all design, architecture, layout, hardware designs and software, ushering in a new development phase in the Indian EV market.

“As there is significant pent-up customer demand for us to fulfil, the technology transfer will be valuable for the advancement and upgradation of controller and BMS for electric vehicles. We also believe that this strategic investment will further deepen our partnership with Wuxi Lingbo in advancing innovation in the electric two-wheelers segment in India,” Prashant Shete, Founder and MD, Weber Drivetrain, said in a statement.

The company said it is all geared up to market its set of products by January 2023.

“We are pleased to partner with Weber Drivetrain as this tie-up will empower Wuxi Lingbo Electronic Technology to capitalise on the right opportunity on the business front in India. Besides that, we pledge our full support to Weber Drivetrain on all fronts as they proceed to revolutionise the EV market in India” said a Wuxi Lingbo company official.

Last month, Weber Drivetrain marked its first step into the Indian EV market with the launch of its state-of-the-art automated manufacturing facility based in Chakan MIDC, Pune, said the company.

20230109-161205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SpiceXpress airlifs 1,100 oxygen concentrators from Nanjing to Delhi

    Big Shanghai developer defaults, deals new blow to ailing Chinese real...

    IPL rights renewal should yield the biggest delta for SRH owner...

    Smog triggers ‘escape’ tourism; beach-side destinations gain traction (IANS Special)