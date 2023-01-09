Homegrown EV startup Weber Drivetrain on Monday announced a strategic technology transfer (TT) partnership with China-based Wuxi Lingbo Electronic Technology, in which it is committed to the complete Make In India manufacturing of controller and BMS for electric two-wheeler vehicles.

Wuxi Lingbo has granted the EV startup two innovative patent technologies along with all design, architecture, layout, hardware designs and software, ushering in a new development phase in the Indian EV market.

“As there is significant pent-up customer demand for us to fulfil, the technology transfer will be valuable for the advancement and upgradation of controller and BMS for electric vehicles. We also believe that this strategic investment will further deepen our partnership with Wuxi Lingbo in advancing innovation in the electric two-wheelers segment in India,” Prashant Shete, Founder and MD, Weber Drivetrain, said in a statement.

The company said it is all geared up to market its set of products by January 2023.

“We are pleased to partner with Weber Drivetrain as this tie-up will empower Wuxi Lingbo Electronic Technology to capitalise on the right opportunity on the business front in India. Besides that, we pledge our full support to Weber Drivetrain on all fronts as they proceed to revolutionise the EV market in India” said a Wuxi Lingbo company official.

Last month, Weber Drivetrain marked its first step into the Indian EV market with the launch of its state-of-the-art automated manufacturing facility based in Chakan MIDC, Pune, said the company.

