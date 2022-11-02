ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Wedding bells for Hansika Motwani

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Hansika Motwani, who has been a part of several superhit films in Tamil and Telugu, is to wed entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya soon.

Entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya owns the popular garment brand, Avant.

On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to post a series of pictures including one that showed her future husband going down on a knee to propose to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The pictures also showed the words ‘Marry Me’ made using flowers in the background during the proposal.

Hansika, who posted a series of five pictures of the proposal, wrote, “Now and Forever”.

Several top celebrities have been congratulating Hansika ever since she put out the post.

Actresses Anushka Shetty, Khushbu, DD and Sriya Reddy were among those who congratulated the actress on Instagram.

20221102-120002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SAG Award 2022: ‘CODA’ star Troy Kotsur is first deaf actor...

    Pa Ranjith’s film on cricket goes on floors

    Neha, Rohanpreet ready with new Diwali song ‘Do Gallan’

    #IndiaForMothers, an initiative by India Gate and Tisca’s Table by Tisca...