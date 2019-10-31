Wedding on Dennis Quaid’s mind

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) Actor Dennis Quaid says he is planning to get married to his fiancee Laura Savoie within the next year.

He and Savoie got engaged in Honolulu, Hawaii last month.

Asked if they have started preparing for their big day, Quaid said that “happens like the next minute” after popping the question.

“I think she’s looking at wedding dresses today. She’s gotta get started,” etonline.com quoted him as saying.

Addressing the couple’s planned time frame for their wedding, Quaid said: “You’ve got a year, right? And if you go past a year without getting married, then you’re suspect. That’s basic etiquette.”

They still have just over 11 months to get everything together, which means they still have time to fit in a vacation during the upcoming holiday season.

“I think we’re going to go back to Hawaii. We had such a good time there before,” he said.

He will be seen on the screen soon in his upcoming Netflix sitcom “Merry Happy Whatever”, where he plays Don Quinn, a gruff, strong-willed father doing his best to balance the stress of the holidays with the demands of his eclectic family.

“I can be kind of gruff, depending on the time of the day,” Quaid joked about his role in the upcoming comedy.

“This is the first time I did a sitcom, and to tell you the truth, I was the weakest member of the cast, at least for three or four weeks, because everybody there was very supportive of me,” he added.

