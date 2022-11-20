INDIA

Weddings to be held at riverfront in Lucknow

The Lucknow riverfront will now be available for wedding venue and parties on rent.

The decision has been taken to meet the expenses of maintenance and security arrangements of the 16 km-long riverfront.

The local administration also proposes to allocate wedding venue on rent along the riverfront besides operating mobile food vans, parking lots, tickets for riverfront visit and water bus rides.

Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob said that the irrigation department had been asked to provide NOC for civil and electric works to the LDA, so that they could conduct maintenance and security of the riverfront.

The expenses of security and maintenance would be taken out from the revenue generated from rents received from wedding venue allocations and operations of cricket stadium, mobile food vans and other features.

