Week-long campaign for sparrow conversation in Lucknow

A group of eminent citizens in Lucknow, led by additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, have extended the World Sparrow Day into a week-long campaign to create awareness about the conservation of sparrows.

The campaign was flagged off by deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak on Thursday.

Talking to IANS, ADCP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said, “Sparrows have always been closest to humans but is considered the most domesticated bird. In recent years, the sparrow population has reduced drastically which is not a good sign. Through the campaign, we want to create awareness for sparrow conservation.”

A signature campaign and a quotation campaign will be a part of the week-long event.

