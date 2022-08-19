INDIALIFESTYLE

Week-long Delhi Contemporary Art Week from Sept 1

The fifth edition of Delhi Contemporary Art Week (DCAW) will be held at Bikaner House in the national capital from September 1 to 7.

The seven participating galleries — Blueprint 12, Exhibit 320, Gallery Espace, Latitude 28, Nature Morte, Shrine Empire and Vadehra Art Gallery — will present curated events, talks, workshops and walkthroughs.

There will also be a curated group exhibition of inter-disciplinary practices by Meera Menezes, titled ‘Legal Alien’, to be exhibited at the Old Building of Bikaner House. The exhibition will explore the notion of alienation and look at the possible factors that could lead to it. Is it the rapid march of technology, which appears to connect people but in essence produces a deep sense of alienation? Or is it the city and the anonymity it bestows on its denizens that creates this estrangement?

In addition to the display at the main venue, the partner galleries will also showcase curated exhibitions at each of their individual galleries, creating a citywide fervour around contemporary art.

DCAW was initiated as an attempt to generate discourse that befits the shifting lens of the contemporary.

20220819-205201

