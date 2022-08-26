Year-round weekend GO rail service between Union Station and Niagara Falls is back. The service will include two round trips each day.

“Niagara Falls is a world class tourist venue and draws millions of visitors each year from all over the globe,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Bringing back GO service 365 days a year will make it easier for everyone to access this incredible destination and will boost local businesses all across this region.”

Beginning this fall, the province will reinstate weekend GO train trips between Toronto’s Union Station and Niagara Falls beyond the previous seasonal end date of October 15, 2022. Originally introduced in 2019, the weekend service was suspended due to unprecedented drops in ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Niagara weekend train trips will be equipped with special bike coaches, enabling passengers to bring along their bicycles to explore the 56-kilometre Niagara River corridor.

Niagara Falls is one of Canada’s premier destinations, attracting more than 12 million visitors every year prior to COVID-19. An economic driver for the province, Niagara’s tourism industry supports close to 23,000 jobs in the region.

GO Transit also provides weekend hourly bus service from Burlington to Niagara, and one peak rail trip on weekdays from Union to Niagara. This service continues year-round.

GO Transit offers weekend passes to riders looking to explore the Greater Golden Horseshoe. Riders can purchase a $10 weekend pass for unlimited travel on a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, or a $15 weekend pass for unlimited travel the full weekend including holidays.