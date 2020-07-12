Weekend lockdown in UP to check corona spread

Lucknow, July 12 (IANS) In an attempt to check the spread of Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to introduce a ‘mini-lockdown’ in the state on weekends.

A decision to this effect was taken at the Team 11 meeting on Sunday.

The UP government, said in a release, that all offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Sanitization of these places will take place on the weekdays and people will be required to follow all safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday has 35,092 confirmed cases of coronavirus including 11,490 active cases while 22,689 patients have recovered and 913 deaths have been reported due to Corona virus.

–IANS

amita/rs/