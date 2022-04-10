New Delhi, April 10 (IANSlife) A tall glass of lemonade and a good read will see you through the rising temperatures.

Finding the Raga by Amit Chaudhuri

By turns essay, memoir and cultural study, ‘Finding the Raga’ is Amit Chaudhuri’s singular account of his discovery of, and enduring passion for North Indian music: an ancient, evolving tradition whose principles and practices will alter the reader’s notion of what music might — and can — be.

Tracing the music’s development, ‘Finding the Raga’ dwells on its most distinctive and mysterious characteristics: its extraordinary approach to time, language and silence; its embrace of confoundment, and its ethos of evocation over representation. The result is a strange gift of a book, for musicians and music lovers, and for any creative mind in search of diverse and transforming inspiration.

The Dalit Truth by K. Raju

The book is being published as the eighth volume in the Rethinking India series, published in collaboration with the Samrudhha Bharat Foundation. The authors featured in the volume come from various fields of social existence and bring narratives of different colours–not just stories of dismay but those of possibilities. The essays offer deep insights into social, educational, economic, and cultural challenges and opportunities faced by the Dalits, the varied strategies of political parties for their mobilisation, and the choices to be made by Dalits for realising equality.

Chemical Khichdi by Aparna Piramal Raje

Aparna Piramal Raje’s life looks successful. Hailing from a well-known business family, she is married, has two children, is a published author, a popular columnist with a leading daily and was the CEO of a leading furniture company.

However, only a few close friends and family members were aware that she struggled with a serious mental illness–bipolar disorder–for two decades. Also known as manic depression, bipolar disorder is characterised by extreme shifts in moods and energy levels, leading to euphoric highs and damaging lows. Now, Aparna wants to tell the story of how she learnt to come to terms with her condition.

Part memoir, part reportage and part self-help guide, ‘Chemical Khichdi’ seeks to remove some of the stigma associated with a serious mental illness in an empathetic, accessible and candid way. Its ‘seven therapies’ present a hopeful and helpful pathway for all those with a mental health condition, their loved ones and their mental health practitioners, with the message that they can live with a vulnerability and thrive.

Generation XL by Sanjay Borude

Almost everyone around us frets about the calories gained per meal or increase in our belly fat, if not about our own weight, as a parent, the worry of a child gaining weight they shouldn’t is constant in many households. It has been proven that being overweight is an invitation to ill-health. While children have fewer weight-related health and medical issues than adults, overweight children are at high risk of becoming overweight adults, positioning them at risk of developing chronic diseases later in life. Today’s GenZ spends far more time on screens than playing games outdoors, more so in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has become a cause of concern for parents all over the country. In his book, Sanjay Borude outlines a 360-degree view of the causative factors of a child’s obesity and the role of the child’s environment. The book provides illustrative guidelines about the changes one should make in diet, lifestyle and environment in order to manage childhood obesity. With real-life case studies and examples, the book guides the parents and children to chart a pathway to recovery leading to a fitter, healthier life.

