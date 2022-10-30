INDIA

Weeklong inclement weather forecast in J&K beginning Nov 1

Weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office on Sunday forecast inclement weather during the first week of November.

“During the 1st week of November from 1st to 6th, the weather is most likely to remain generally cloudy with possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall over middle and higher reaches of J&K at scattered places of J&K (forecast confidence >75 per cent).

“During the above period there will be a drastic fall in day temperature.

“Snowfall and low temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Mughal Road, Sadnatop, etc.

“Farmers are advised to harvest their agriculture produces, fruits, etc. which are prone to snowfall and low temperature,” the MeT department statement said.

Srinagar had 4.2, Pahalgam minus 0.4 and Gulmarg 1.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 4.9, Kargil minus 2 and Leh minus 3 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 16.1, Katra 14.3, Batote 7.5, Banihal 4.2 and Bhaderwah 5 as the minimum temperature.

