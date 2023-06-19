INDIA

Weekly offs will hit tourism in tiger reserves: R’sthan MP to environment minister

Concerned about the significant reduction in the number of tourism days in tiger reserves, Rajsamand MP and member of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Diya Kumari has written to the Union minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupendra Yadav requesting re-consideration of the decision.

“The tiger reserves are closed for 92 days every year during the monsoon season. Provision of weekly offs would further reduce the number of days tourism can be allowed. This would effect the tourism based local economy down to the grassroots,” Diya Kumari said.

She said that the weekly off would not serve any conservation purpose and the reserve staff can be given weekly offs on a rotational basis. “I have requested in my letter to the Hon. Union Minister to reconsider the issue and advise the NTCA to withdraw the said order, that will come into effect from July 1, 2023,” she added.

Tiger reserves across the country will be observing a weekly off as per the order of the National Tiger Conservation Authority w.e.f. July 1, 2023.

