WORLD

Weekly storage of natural gas in US increases: EIA

NewsWire
0
0

Working gas storage in the contiguous US was 2,063 billion cubic feet in the week ending April 28, a net increase of 54 billion cubic feet from the previous week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a latest report.

The total working gas storage rose by 32.6 per cent from this time last year, or up 19.8 per cent above the five-year average, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the EIA’s Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report.

The storage of working gas in the US usually turns to decrease in November and continues to drop in April when heating season ends in the country, according to previous data.

Working gas is defined as the amount of natural gas stored underground that can be withdrawn for use. Its storage capacity can be measured in two ways: design capacity and demonstrated maximum working gas capacity.

The contiguous US consists of the country’s 48 adjoining states plus the District of Columbia, and excludes the non-contiguous states of Alaska and Hawaii and all off-shore insular areas.

20230505-075001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vietnam’s central bank to cut refinance rate, lower cap on deposit...

    NKorea warns of ‘unprecedentedly’ strong counteractions against SKorea-US drills

    German govt supports development of nasal Covid-19 vaccine

    T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler on the cusp of realising childhood...