‘Weighs 48kg, not in a state to work’: SC grants interim bail to murder accused suffering from cancer

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail, on medical grounds, for a period of 8 weeks to a murder accused, who was undergoing treatment for cancer.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and M.M. Sundresh said: “From a certificate issued by the Public Information Officer and the Jail Superintendent, Central Jail, Jaipur, it appears that the petitioner is suffering from CML-CP (Chronic Myeloid Leukamia). The weight of the petitioner is only 48 kg.

“He is not in a state to work and requires rest. This prayer for interim bail has been made on medical grounds to facilitate treatment of the petitioner”.

Petitioner Nahar Singh was represented by criminal lawyer Namit Saxena. After hearing Saxena’s argument, the top court said: “On overall consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case and, in particular, the health of the petitioner, we deem it appropriate that the petitioner be granted interim bail for a period of eight weeks on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the Sessions Court. The special leave petition is, accordingly, disposed of. Pending applications, if any, shall stand disposed of.”

Saxena contended before the bench that petitioner is terminally ill, bleak and is depreciating at a continuous pace day by day and he is a patient of CML-CP as well as tuberculosis. “Despite constant treatment being provided to him, while being in the prison, there is no improvement in the health of the petitioner. That the said treatment as provided to the petitioner is not sufficient and the petitioner ought to be released on bail, in order for him to exercise his right to stay healthy and be treated in a proper manner and according to his choice,” said the plea.

20220907-190603

