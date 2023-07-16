New Delhi, July 16 (IANSlife) The Barbiecore trend has been taking over runways and Instagram feeds for a while now. But as the highly anticipated release of the new “Barbie” movie is on July 21st, the Barbiecore frenzy is reaching its peak!

The iconic doll has always been the ultimate trendsetter, and the proof is in the pudding. Immediately after the trailer dropped, searches for Barbie skyrocketed by a staggering 300%! It’s evident that people all over the world are ready to embrace their inner Barbie and channel her iconic style.

Here are 4 fun ways to help you play-up her signature charm. Are you ready to become a living, breathing Barbie doll?

2023071640152