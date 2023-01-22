New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANSlife) More than just wine glasses and shacks can be found in your Goa diary! India has more than just glittering beaches and a vibrant nightlife when it comes to partying. Have you ever wondered what else the well-known location has to offer? Have you tried looking in the nooks and crannies here? We’ll give you some more “Goa goals” to cross off your list in this article.

Additionally, when you are in the city, make sure to browse the local markets for the greatest trinkets to bring home as gifts. Other than the busiest beaches, there are a lot of unusual things to discover here:

Bungy jumping

Yes, you heard that right. Thanks to the solid efforts put in by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation, Bungy jumping is now in GOA. By the pioneers of Bungy in Rishikesh no less. The team brings 12 years of expertise and an enviable record of having operated over 1.5 lakh jumps in Rishikesh with safety standards at par with the best globally. The team is owned and run by Ex-Army officers to ensure your safety. Bungy jumping is that bucket list experience that you can now enjoy amidst the paradise that is goa! Set over Mayem Lake in North Goa, this is one ‘Got Guts???’ moment you do not want to miss. It is about a 45 minute drive from the very popular Baga Beach. Bungy jumping will not only spike the adrenaline in you but also leave you with a once-in-a-lifetime memory to take home. Considered as one of the most extreme adventure sports in the world, bungy jumping is an adventure to be had.

Caving

Can you picture this region includes lovely tunnels leading you through flatlands and rocky spots for a completely new experience, even if partying and shacks are commonplace here? There are numerous caves in Goa, including Cupa Sea Cave, Canacona, Kaurati’s Caves, Harvalem Caves, and many more. While some of them may require some walking, others are located closer to the beach. This unkempt area of the green metropolis is undoubtedly something you shouldn’t miss.

Air ballooning

A once-in-a-lifetime experience is floating through the air while your loved ones take in a breathtaking vista of Goa. To see the pouring sea and the lush, green countryside from the summit, travel to Chandor, South Goa. And there is nothing better than kneeling in the air while taking in an incredible vista if you want to pop the question to your significant other.

Underwater sea walk

Getting your little mermaid on? The Biana beach in Goa offers a calming underwater walking experience. Imagine yourself and your loved ones walking on a bed of soft sand beneath the sea while weeds are visible and fish are being fed. How magical is that? Why not incorporate the activity into your upcoming Goa trip? A boat will transport you there, where you’ll find yourself in the midst of a magical landscape filled with delights. To participate in this activity, you must be at least 12 years old, and swimming is a requirement.

