Health and well-being, relationships with family, and household finances are people’s top concerns in India, a new report showed on Wednesday.

According to Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA report, only 60 per cent of people feel that their home reflects their identity.

The report reveals that 64 per cent of people are worried about personal health and well-being in India, whereas this number constitutes to 48 per cent globally.

“As a part of our ongoing range development and retail approach, we conduct home visits every year to learn about consumer needs and aspirations, people need for an easier, more relaxed, and convenient life, and reflect the insights from the Life at Home report into our home furnishing products and solutions,” Erik Jan Middelhoven, Country Home Furnishings and Retail Design Head, IKEA India, said in a statement.

Moreover, the report said that six in 10 people in India (60 per cent) are concerned about their relationship with the people they live with which are double the global figures (31 per cent). Household financial woes and standard of living are also two major concern areas highlighted by 61 per cent in India, according to the report.

However, the report also reveals that if your home reflects your personality, you’re 1.5x times more likely to see it as a source of mental well-being.

About 86 per cent of people in India don’t care about what others think about how they live their lives at home. Overall, around 56 per cent of people say they feel more positive about their home compared to the same time last year, said the report.

