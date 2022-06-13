INDIA

Calling BJPs victory in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) polls historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the part will keep working for Assam’s progress.

Taking to Twitter late Sunday, Modi said: “Historic results in Karbi Anglong! I thank the people for their continuous faith in BJP and assure them that we will keep working for Assam’s progress. The efforts of BJP Karyakartas have been outstanding. Kudos to them.”

Modi’s statement was in reaction to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s tweet earlier in the day in which he said: “We bow before people of Karbi Anglong for giving @BJP4Assam a historic mandate in KAAC polls 2nd time in a row. After wins in urban body & GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas.

“This unprecedented mandate has given us even a bigger responsibility to live up to people’s expectations. Under the guidance of Adarniya PM, Adarniya HM Shri @AmitShah ji & Adarniya @BJP4India Adhyaksh Shri @JPNadda ji, we’ll work for overall growth & development of Karbi Anglong.”

The BJP on Sunday swept the KAAC polls, winning all the 26 seats in the tribal body for which polling was held on June 8.

According to the State Election Commission, the BJP candidates won all the 26 seats while the Congress was a runner-up in a majority of the seats.

The BJP, which contested all 26 seats secured 2,25,999 votes while the Congress, which fielded 24 seats, managed 60,760 votes and the Aam Aadmi Party, which contested 10 seats, bagged 15,513 votes.

