Well played Jadeja, says Manjrekar with a wink in his tweet

Manchester, July 10 (IANS) Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar joined the praise for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who smashed 77 against New Zealand in the semi-final as the team lost by 18 runs, putting aside his tiff with the cricketer over social media.

“Well played Jadeja,” said Manjrekar with a wink at the end of his tweet.

India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs after restricting them to 239/8 in the rain-hit semi-final played over two days.

Indian batters were undone by Matt Henry’s brilliant opening spell as he returned figures of 3/37. Ravindra Jadeja (77) and MS Dhoni (50) shared a 116-run stand for the seventh wicket, but in the end that proved to be not enough, especially after Dhoni was caught short of crease by a brilliant direct hit by Martin Guptill.

The cricketer-turned-commentator, who had called Jadeja a “bits and pieces player”, also excluded the Saurashtra all-rounder from his playing XI against the Kiwis.

Earlier, reacting to Manjrekar’s comment, Jadeja had tweeted back: “Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I’m still playing. Learn to respect people who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea Sanjay Manjrekar.”

Manjrekar did change his opinion on July 6 during the India-Sri Lanka game in which Jadeja featured, calling him a ‘street-smart’ cricketer.

–IANS

dm/kk/bg