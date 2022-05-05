Yesterday, May 4. Karan Johar took to his social media to announce that ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7 will not be returning. The news was a huge disappointment for fans who were all psyched up because there was news just last week that Karan Johar will soon start shooting for the seven instalment of his massively popular celebrity chat show.

The buzz around Koffee With Karan 7 was so strong that Karan Johar’s announcement stating he won’t be returning almost came as a shock. He labelled his post – “An Important Announcement”

In a master marketing move, Karan Johar used the standard but highly effective shock value marketing method to first shock his fans and then follow it up with the grand reveal.

If you read his tweet, he said, “Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we’ve made an impact and even found a place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning… – Karan Johar”

Karan Johar made it fairly obvious by leaving his message open ended, but so great was the shock of hearing that the show will not be returning, no one paid attention to the ellipsis at the end…

This was clearly a way to signal that there is more to be said and a few hours later, at night, Karan Johar shared another tweet, this time he labelled it – “An even more Important Announcement”

And his tweet read: “Koffee with Karan will not be returning… On TV! Because every great story needs a twist, I’m delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar! The biggest movie stars across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some coffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest – and there will conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we’ve all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, ‘streaming’ soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles! – Karan Johar”

The response to his second tweet was even more phenomenal than the first one and Karan Johar achieved exactly what he set out to do, generate a greater degree of excitement for his soon to “stream” new season of ‘Koffee With Karan’, which will now stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstars as a ‘Hotstar Original’ series.

