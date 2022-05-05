ENTERTAINMENTTOP ENTERTAINMENTWEB SERIES

Well Played KJo: Koffee With Karan Season 7 will now stream on Disney+ Hotstar!

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
9

Yesterday, May 4. Karan Johar took to his social media to announce that ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7 will not be returning. The news was a huge disappointment for fans who were all psyched up because there was news just last week that Karan Johar will soon start shooting for the seven instalment of his massively popular celebrity chat show.

The buzz around Koffee With Karan 7 was so strong that Karan Johar’s announcement stating he won’t be returning almost came as a shock. He labelled his post – “An Important Announcement”

Here is the tweet:

In a master marketing move, Karan Johar used the standard but highly effective shock value marketing method to first shock his fans and then follow it up with the grand reveal.

If you read his tweet, he said, “Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we’ve made an impact and even found a place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning… – Karan Johar”

Karan Johar made it fairly obvious by leaving his message open ended, but so great was the shock of hearing that the show will not be returning, no one paid attention to the ellipsis at the end…

This was clearly a way to signal that there is more to be said and a few hours later, at night, Karan Johar shared another tweet, this time he labelled it – “An even more Important Announcement”

And his tweet read: “Koffee with Karan will not be returning… On TV! Because every great story needs a twist, I’m delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar! The biggest movie stars across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some coffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest – and there will conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we’ve all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, ‘streaming’ soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles! – Karan Johar”

Here is the tweet:

The response to his second tweet was even more phenomenal than the first one and Karan Johar achieved exactly what he set out to do, generate a greater degree of excitement for his soon to “stream” new season of ‘Koffee With Karan’, which will now stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstars as a ‘Hotstar Original’ series.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gul Panag: Each woman who is part of our ecosystem is...

    Makers of ‘Yashoda’ introduce women from their team as ‘powerhouses’

    Somy Ali hints at exposing ‘Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood’ in cryptic...

    ‘Rust’ tragedy: Film’s gaffer files negligence suit against Alec Baldwin (Ld)