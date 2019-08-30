We’ll probe the matter: UP Minister on FIR against scribe

Basti, Sep 3 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi condemned the filing of FIR against a journalist who made a video of serving ‘namak-roti’ (salt and bread) to children as mid-day meal and said that he would initiate a probe in this regard.

Speaking on the issue, Dwivedi told reporters on Monday: “We’ll initiate a probe after having complete information from our department and Mirzapur’s police officer”.

There should be no action for revealing corruption or any such fact, the minister said, adding that I would only be able to tell you anything after asking for a report from the police officer about the incident.

“We took a departmental action in the incident. But, first, we’ll see the grounds of police action. Whether the action was taken in the same matter or any other matter, I would only be able to tell you after asking from them,” he said.

The incident of serving salt and bread to children as mid-day meal in Sioor primary school of Mirzapur district’s Jamalpur division came to light when a journalist recorded the video of the incident. But the district administration has now filed a case against the journalist in Ahraura police station.

The case was allegedly filed against Sioor resident Rajkumar Pal and journalist Pawan Jaiswal under different sections of the Indian Penal Code including Section 420 by the Division Education officer following an order by the District Magistrate.

The video went viral on August 22, consequently, the basic education officer was transferred, and Headmaster of the school and other teachers were suspended.

However, the district administration, refuting the charges, said that the salt-bread was served with the motive to record this video only.

While journalist Jaiswal said: “I exposed the matter that children are being served ‘namak-roti’. Now, I have been made an accused by filing an FIR”.

Jaiswal said that when he reached to report the matter then the Panchayat Head’s man told him that the children are being served salt and bread since three-four days. After that, he informed the concerned officer.

“I was shocked to see children eating ‘namak-roti’. When I informed the DM, he said the matter is being probed, don’t report it to media. The probe proved the allegation right and he had suspended two people,” said the journalist.

–IANS

hindi-rs