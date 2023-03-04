INDIA

We’ll work to strengthen security cooperation, says Australian PM ahead of India visit

NewsWire
0
0

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s India visit from March 8 and 11 is expected to provide further momentum to the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

“I look forward to travelling to India next week at the invitation of Prime Minister @narendramodi. We will work to strengthen our security cooperation and deepen our economic, sporting and educational ties,” said Anthony Albanese on Twitter on Saturday ahead of his visit.

He will be accompanied by Senator Don Farrell, Minister for Trade and Tourism, and Madeleine King MP, Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, along with senior officials and a high-level business delegation.

This will be Prime Minister Albanese’s first visit in his current role. He will arrive in Ahmedabad on March 8. He will also visit Mumbai on March 9 and reach Delhi later in the day.

In Delhi, the visiting dignitary will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on March 10.

Both the prime ministers will hold the Annual Summit to discuss areas of cooperation under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, besides regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Albanese will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Australia share warm and friendly relations based on common values and democratic principles.

The Strategic Partnership between the two countries was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in June 2020 which has been strengthened and deepened through frequent high-level exchanges and enhanced cooperation across sectors.

Prime Minister Albanese’s visit is expected to provide further momentum to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

IANS

KVM

A

20230304-155403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    150 mn people across 40 countries using Google Pay: Sundar Pichai

    Work begins for new CPI-M headquarters at Thiruvananthapuram

    Four missing UP girls found in Uttarakhand (Ld)

    Nothing but a genius, Varalaxmi hails ‘Iravin Nizhal’ director Parthiban