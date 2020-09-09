WellDoneBMC trends on Twitter after BMC demolition action at Kangana Ranaut’s office

On Wednesday, hours after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation started demolishing the Bandra property of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for alleged unauthorised modifications and extensions, a hashtag appreciating the BMC action started trending on Twitter.

Although the BMC action was stalled after a stay by Bombay High Court, a section of netizens used the hashtag #WellDoneBMC to sing praises for the government of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the BMC. Many used the hashtag to attack Kangana Ranaut for comparing Mumbai with POK. Still others tweeted using the hashtag to share sarcastic remarks and memes targeted at the BMC and support Kangana.

“Shame on you bmc and maharastra goverment you r fighting with a girl all the goverment shame on you #WellDoneBMC,” tweeted a user.

“Governance bodies are for postmortem & demolitions only. Why do not they check regularly when building is under construction but reaches to demolish & that too after completion to damage interior too? They charge development tax for cover area & not internal making. #WellDoneBMC,” wrote another user.

“#WellDoneBMC. Dear @mybmc, Office todna hai tod diye. Ab us material se do char gadde bhi bhar do na please,” shared another user along with photograph of mumbai’s pothole-filled roads.

Among those taking a jibe at Kangana over her “POK” remarks, a user tweeted: “I can’t understand why So many ‘Indians’ are angry over a demolition of illegal Portion of a building in ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’ ??? #WellDoneBMC #KanganaRanawat

“Dear @KanganaTeam, We Love our country more than anything else, if you don’t feel safe in either mumbai or any part of the country, you can go to Nepal..!” trolled another user.

“BMC also demolished ramp outside SRK’s Mannat but he never compare Mumbai to POK Like Kangana. Some people distributed sweets at that time but now they are crying for Kangna’s illegal Office,” reads another tweet.

“#WellDoneBMC Maharashtra cm is pride,” tweeted another user.