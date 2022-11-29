SCI-TECH

We’re keeping a close eye on Twitter under Musk: White House

The White House is keeping a “close eye” on Twitter under Elon Musk and will not allow the platform to incite violence against individual communities, as the world’s richest man again vouched for free speech.

During a media briefing, a White House spokesperson said late on Monday that the relevant authorities are “keeping track of” what is going on Twitter at the moment.

“We’re certainly keeping an eye on it. We have always been very clear that when it comes to social media platforms, it is their responsibility to make sure that when it comes to misinformation and hate that we’re seeing, they take action and they continue to take action again and again,” the spokesperson told the media persons.

“We see with our own eyes what you all are reporting about what’s happening on Twitter. Social media companies have a responsibility to prevent their platforms from being used by any user to incite violence, especially violence directed at individual communities,” the White House spokesperson added.

US president Joe Biden has been “very clear on calling that out” and “we’re going to continue to monitor Twitter” she noted.

A defiant Musk tweeted on Tuesday that this is a battle for the future of civilisation.

“If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead,” he posted to his more than 119 million users.

He further said that “Twitter Files on free speech suppression will soon be published on Twitter itself”.

“The public deserves to know what really happened,” he added.

