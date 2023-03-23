SPORTSCRICKET

Wessly Madhevere becomes third Zimbabwe player to take ODI hat-trick

NewsWire
0
0

Off-spinner Wessly Madhevere turned the second One-dayer between Zimbabwe and Netherlands on its head, by picking up a hat-trick in the 43rd over, becoming the third player from his country to achieve this feat.

Zimbabwe had been bowled out for 271 in 49.2 overs, but like with the first ODI, drama unfolded in the second innings. The backbone of Zimbabwe’s happened to be a 104-run stand between Sean Williams (77) and Clive Madande (52). For the Netherlands, Shariz Ahmad starred with 5-43, his first five-for in ODI cricket.

At one stage, the Netherlands were cruising towards the target of 272, with Tom Cooper (74) and M’x O’Dowd (81) going great guns. However, a run-out sent Cooper packing in the 33rd over, and Sikandar Raza accounted f’r O’Dowd in the 41st over.

Still, at the start of the 44th over, the equation was in favour of the Netherlands, as the tourists needed 59 runs from 42 balls with seven wickets in hand.

Madhevere, however, changed the course of the game with the first three balls of his over.

Colin Ackermann was stumped by Madande, Teja Nidamanuru was bowled off the very next ball and Paul van Meekeren suffered the same fate off the third delivery.

This meant that Madhevere had become just the third Zimbabwean to achieve an ODI hat-trick, and the Netherlands had slipped from 213-3 to 213-6.

Eddo Brandes and Prosper Utseya are the only other Zimbabwe players with an ODI hat-trick.

The hat-trick proved crucial as Zimbabwe won a thrilling contest by just one run — a run-out off the final delivery sealing their victory.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe 271 all out in 49.2 overs (Sean Williams 77, Clive Madande 52, Wessly Madhevere 43, Craig Ervine 39; Shariz Ahmad 5-43, Colin Ackermann 2-51) beat Netherlands 270 all out in 50 overs (Max O’Dowd 81, Tom Cooper 74, Scott Edwards 36; Wessly Madhevere 3-36, Sikandar Raza 3-39) by one run.

20230323-230002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LSG believed in Kyle Mayers and he has now delivered for...

    IND v NZ, 3rd ODI: Washington Sundar grabbed the opportunity with...

    ENG v IND, 5th Test: Back each other, execute what we...

    If the pitch is going to turn, then I would look...