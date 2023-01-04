Following an alert from central intelligence agencies about a the life threat to newly-appointed West Bengal Governor, C.V. Ananda Bose, his security has been upgraded to the highest category of Z+.

It is learnt that before becoming West Bengal Governor, Bose was a member of the central team that came to West Bengal on a fact-finding mission in 2021 to probe allegations of post-poll violence in the state after the Assembly polls.

Z+ category is the highest grade of security cover, where trained commandos provide security.

A retired 1977-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Kerala cadre, Ananda Bose had served in several top positions. Soon after his name was announced for the Governor in November last year, he said that as the Governor, his relationship with the state government will be more “administrative” in nature rather than being “political”.

His comments made the political observers believe that there will be an end to the long chapter of state Secretariat-Governor House tiff that became blatant during the term of Bose’s predecessor and current Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

20230104-180204