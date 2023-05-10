INDIA

West Bengal’s lone Congress MLA approaches HC for security after threat calls

Bayron Biswas, the lone Congress MLA in West Bengal Assembly, on Wednesday approached the Calcutta High Court to seek security after receiving numerous threat calls since his election.

Biswas was elected as Left Front-supported Congress candidate in the recent bypolls in minority-dominated Sagardighi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district.

He moved the single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha with a petition seeking the court direction for adequate security arrangements for him.

In his petition, he has claimed that he had been receiving threat calls since he was elected as the MLA from Sagardighi and although he had informed both the Union Home Ministry and the West Bengal Police, no action had been taken by either of the two parties on this count.

Justice Mantha admitted his petition and the hearing in the matter will be on May 15.

Both Congress and Left Front ended with zero in the 2021 Assembly elections. The bypolls at Sagardighi was initiated were necessitated by the sudden demise of sitting Trinamool Congress MLA and minister Subrata Saha. To everyone’s surprise, Biswas emerged as the victor from this Trinamool Congress stronghold.

The results of the Sagardighi bypolls was the first indication of an erosion in the dedicated minority vote bank of the Trinamool.

