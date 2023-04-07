WORLD

West did not give diplomacy a chance in Ukraine: Brazil’s Lula

NewsWire
0
0

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said that neither Ukraine nor Russia can achieve every goal they’ve set in their conflict, but need a mediator to facilitate peace talks, while faulting the EU and the US were too quick to back Kiev instead of trying for a de-escalation, media reports said.

“It is not necessary to have a war,” Lula said at a media breakfast at his official residence, Palacio do Planalto on Thursday, RT reported.

“We think that the developed world, especially the EU and the US, had the option not to enter the war the way they did, so fast, without spending time trying to negotiate,” he contended. “Negotiating peace is very complicated.”

The Brazilian leader, who is set to travel next week to China, a nation with a similar position on Ukraine to his own, says he hopes his contacts with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will help bring about a conversation “that we should have had a year ago”.

India and Indonesia may have a role, too, he added.

Explaining his view on how the hostilities could end, he suggested that the status of Crimea should be excluded from the discussion, but stressed that Russia “cannot keep the land in Ukraine”.

He also said that Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky “can’t want everything either”. Kiev has declared a military victory over Russia and a return of all lands, including Crimea, as preconditions for entering peace talks.

20230407-160603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tanks on streets of China rekindles fears of Tiananmen Square

    China hands over daily Covid data duty to local CDC as...

    Plant-based meat healthier, more sustainable than animal products: Study

    Five killed, 49 injured as three quakes rock Iran