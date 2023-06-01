The Cricket West Indies (CWI) is seeking a new director of cricket as Jimmy Adams’ tenure is scheduled to conclude when his contract expires at the end of June.

Adams, who played 54 Tests and 127 One-day Internationals for the West Indies, has been in the role since January 2017.

The CWI has announced that the deadline for new applicants for the position is June 14. Adams’ tenure is set to end when his contract expires, creating an opportunity for a fresh candidate to take on this crucial role.

‘We are extremely grateful for the leadership and contribution that Jimmy has made over the past six and half years. He has overhauled our High-Performance structure, especially with respect to Coach Education & Development, Sport Science & Medicine and most recently with the launch of our Academy based at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua. I have no doubt that Jimmy will continue to contribute to the game, particularly West Indies Cricket,’ CWI CEO Johnny Grave stated.

Besides, under the leadership of Adams as Director of Cricket, CWI started Caribbean Premier League and implemented a new Selection Policy that included appointing separate women’s and youth selection panels.

Under Adams’ tenure, the West Indies men’s team faced significant challenges on the field. They have struggled to replicate their success since winning the T20 World Cup in 2016, failing to progress to the knockout stages in subsequent ICC tournaments. Additionally, their performance in the World Test Championships has been disappointing, finishing second from bottom in both the 2019-21 and 2021-23 editions.

‘It’s been an honour to have been involved in the ongoing evolution of CWI. I have had the privilege of working with some amazing people across the organisation and am grateful for all the support they gave me over the past six-plus years. I wish everyone all the best going forward, especially in light of the various challenges that exist both regionally and globally,’ Grave added.

20230601-105001