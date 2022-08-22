SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

West Indies fined 40 per cent match fees for slow over-rate in 3rd ODI against New Zealand

After losing the ODI series decider to New Zealand by five wickets and to lose the series 2-1 at the Kensington Oval, West Indies have now been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.12.2 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League Playing Conditions, a side is penalized one point for each over short. Consequently, West Indies will lose two points from their points tally during the Super League.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Nicholas Pooran’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Pooran pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid levelled the charge.

In the match, West Indies opener Kyle Mayers’ fine century went in vain as New Zealand, aided by superb batting from Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell, chased down 302 in 47.1 overs.

Pushed into batting first, Mayers made 105 off 111 balls while Pooran made a quick-fire 91 off 55 balls as West Indies made 301-8 in their 50 overs.

