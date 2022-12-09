SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

West Indies have talent but politics spoiling the show: Ex-Aussie cricketer Rob Quiney

NewsWire
0
0

Former Australian cricketer Rob Quiney is convinced there is plenty of talent in the West Indies but the politics there is alarming, which is probably the reason behind their string of dismal performances in the last few years.

“There’s talent there but the landscape of the politics behind West Indies cricket and what’s going on there (is alarming),” opined Quiney on SEN 1170 Mornings on Friday.

“You only have to look at the (T20) World Cup squad and there were a couple of players who were left out of the party and one guy didn’t even rock up to the airport. There’s a lot of stuff going behind the scenes that we’re clearly not privy to at the moment,” the 40-year-old batter added.

“It’s a shame because they (West Indies) have some really talented cricketers. We always think back on Brian Lara, Viv Richards and Richie Richardson but they are few and far between unfortunately,” he added.

The West Indies have drawn criticism for their bowling tactics on Day 1 of the second Test against Australia currently underway in Adelaide. Australia reached 330/3 at close on Thursday with Roston Chase being introduced into the attack as first change in the ninth over. The tourists used six bowlers in the first session alone.

“We always come to that conclusion that they (touring sides) aren’t trying hard enough, said Quiney. “They looked a bit laid back and they don’t have the energy that we come to expect from an Aussie side,” he concluded.

20221209-111403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine indicates Cricket Australia has disappointed...

    Still a lot of cricket left in Virat; he has to...

    IPL 2022: Bumrah’s five-for, KL Rahul’s batting exploits re-ignite hope of...

    IPL 2022: Stokes, Archer, Starc to skip auction; Warner, Rabada, Bravo...