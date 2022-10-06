SPORTSCRICKET

West Indies opener Rahkeem Cornwall hammers 205 not out off 77 balls in US T20 tourney

West Indies allrounder Rahkeem Cornwall blasted a 77-ball 205 in a T20 tournament in the United States, hitting 22 sixes and 117 fours in a brilliant display of power-hitting in the Atlanta Open T20 Cricket Tournament here.

Playing for Atlanta Fire, Cornwall, who is known for his big-hitting as an opener in the Caribbean Premier League, blasted an unbeaten 205, scoring at a strike rate of 266.23, in his team’s 172-run win against Square Drive.

Reputed statistician Mohandas Menon tweeted the news on Thursday morning, pointing out Cornwall’s pyrotechnics.

“West Indian Rahkeem Cornwall, while playing for Atlanta Fire, blasted an unbeaten 205 in just 77 balls (SR 266.23) that included 22 sixes and 17 fours in an American T20 competition known as the Atlanta Open. A prize money of $75,000 is available to the winning team,” Menon said in his tweet.

The Minor League Cricket too highlighted Cornwall’s effort, highlighting some of the big hits from the Caribbean batter.

“ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?! Rahkeem Cornwall put Atlanta Fire on top with a DOUBLE century going 205*(77) with 22 MASSIVE sixes” tweeted Minor League cricket.

With Cornwall going berserk with the bat at one end, Steven Taylor struck 53 and Sami Aslam added an unbeaten 53 as Atlanta Fire hammered 326 runs in their 20 overs. In response, Square Drive were restricted to 154/8 in their 20 overs.

