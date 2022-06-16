The Cricket West Indies (CWI) have added fast bowler Kemar Roach to their squad for the first Test against Bangladesh to be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday.

The 33-year-old passed a fitness test and was added to the squad as the 13th player ahead of the start of the Test series. The CWI has confirmed that Roach has made a full recovery from an injury sustained while playing for Surrey in the English County Championship.

Roach is the highest-ranked bowler West Indies bowler in the ICC rankings and is West Indies’ leading current wicket-taker in Test matches. He brings a wealth of knowledge and skill to the bowling attack with an impressive record of 242 wickets in 72 Test matches at 27 runs apiece and he is also the leading wicket-taker at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium with 43 wickets, the CWI aid in a release on Wednesday.

Roach’s career-best figures of 6-48 came against Bangladesh in 2009, while his best figures at the venue are 5-8 which also came against Bangladesh in 2018.

“It’s brilliant that he’s (Roach) fit for the Test match. He’s always an inspiration for the younger players we have here and he’s ready to go. With 250 wickets around the corner, we’re happy with what he brings to the table, not just on the field but in the dressing room as well. I’m glad he’s fit and looking forward to seeing him getting out there and doing what he does so well,” West Indies head coach Phil Simmons was quoted as saying in the release.

Meanwhile, on the eve of the first Test match, Bangladesh added top-order batter Anamu Haque Bijoy as a replacement for Yasir Ali Chowdhury, who has been ruled out of the series due to a back injury, the local media reported.

Anamul, who last played a Test for Bangladesh in 2014, will be available for the second Test which begins on June 24 in St Lucia.

