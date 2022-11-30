The West Indies men’s team are wearing black armbands on day one of their first Test against Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth as a tribute to former wicket keeper David Murray, who passed away last week.

Murray, who passed away last week at the age of 72, was the son of West Indies batting great Sir Everton Weekes. He played 19 Tests and 10 ODIs for the West Indies from 1978-82.

Murray’s first tour with the West Indies was in 1973 to England. He made his international debut for the West Indies men’s team at The Oval on September 7, which featured Lance Gibbs, Roy Fredericks, Rohan Kanhai and Clive Lloyd.

His Test debut came in 1978 against Australia in Guyana. He also featured in 114 first-class matches. But in his international career, he mostly remained an understudy to his namesake Deryck Murray and then was usurped by Jeff Dujon in the start of 1980s.

Murray’s downfall in cricketing career was caused by his fondness for marijuana and then by the fateful decision to be a part of touring South Africa in the winter of 1983, despite the fact that the apartheid nation was banned from participating in international cricket and got a life ban.

Murray held a record nine catches in the 1981 Boxing Day Test at the MCG. Murray’s son Ricky Hoyte, represented Barbados and West Indies ‘A’ Team as a wicket-keeper/batsman.

“On behalf of CWI I want to offer my sincere condolences to Ricky, and other members of David’s family and friends. David was a gifted wicket-keeper and a stylish middle-order batsman. He loved the game of cricket, and played with a smile on his face. He will be remembered as a member of the great West Indies squad which dominated world cricket for over a decade.”

“Devoted West Indies Cricket fans still remember David’s fantastic glove work and footwork behind the stumps to Michael Holding and other members of the fearsome West Indies fast bowling attack of his time,” said Ricky Skerritt, President of CWI, in a tribute to Murray, on November 26.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) also said that Raymon Reifer has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia. The left handed all rounder picked up a groin injury and is therefore not available for selection.

