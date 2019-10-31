West Zone TT: Preyesh, Suhana corner glory

Thane (Maharashtra), Nov 3 (IANS) Preyesh Raj Suresh of Tamil Nadu defeated Aadil Anand of Maharashtra 4-0, while Suhana Saini of Haryana downed Lakshita Narang of Delhi 4-2 to claim gold in the sub-junior boys and girls sections, respectively, at the UTT National Ranking (West Zone) Table Tennis Championships which ended at the Sulochana Devi Singhania School here on Sunday.

Preyesh, who won his second title, put it across a tentative Aadil, who was troubled by the Tamil Nadu southpaw’s deceptive service. The Maharashtra boy did show some resolve but it could’t last against the guile of Preyesh as the score-line indicates.

Suhana was down 0-2 in the final against Lakshita. With a second title of the season at stake for both, it was Suhana who turned the table on Lakshita by winning the next four games to seal an emphatic win.

In a thrilling all-PSPBA cadet boys final, Priyaunj Bhattacharyya beat Divyaj Rajkhowa Roy 4-0 to lift the title. It was Priyanuj’s second singles title after his triumph in the South Zone meet.

