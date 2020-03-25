Western Army Command takes steps to fight coronavirus

Chandigarh, March 27 (IANS) The Western Army Command on Friday said it has expeditiously undertaken various effective measures to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 among its ranks and their families across cantonments and military stations in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

All the hospitals are adequately prepared with special wards to deal with coronavirus, an official statement said here.

Eight quarantine facilities with basic medical set-up have been established in the area of responsibility. Besides, Western Command is undertaking all measures to preserve its own efficiency and continue to function diligently with due precautions in discharging its duty towards the nation.

A large number of retired armed forces medical staff have volunteered their services in Army hospitals for the fight against COVID-19, it said.

Services of the volunteers will be appropriately integrated into the response plans of Western Command.

The Army has named its anti-COVID-19 efforts as ‘Operation Namaste’ and concerted efforts are being made to optimise all medical resources, it added.

