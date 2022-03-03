WORLD

Western Australia moves to ‘red alert’ in hospitals as border reopens

By NewsWire
0
0

All public hospitals in Western Australia (WA) have moved to a “red alert” phase as the state’s border reopened on Thursday.

WA has reopened its border to all interstate or international travellers with vaccination and testing requirements placed on arrivals, reports Xinhua news agency.

WA Premier Mark McGowan warned a surge in hospitalisations is yet to come.

“In Australia, data shows that once a jurisdiction hits 1,000 cases a day, the peak of the Omicron outbreak is only a few weeks away,” McGowan said.

In a statement published by the WA Health Department, the state’s Chief Health Officer Andrew Robertson said at “red level” hospitals would take further measures to “manage the increased risk of Covid-19 transmission and reduce impacts within hospitals as much as possible.”

All healthcare facilities will increase the use of rapid antigen tests (RATs) for patients attending hospital and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as N95, for healthcare workers.

From March 14, category two and three elective surgeries will be reduced at public hospitals, with some private hospitals to start from March 21.

WA is the last jurisdiction in Australia to open its border to travellers.

McGowan originally planned to reopen in February, but this was delayed due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 within the nation.

20220303-123604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.