Western Digital launches 18TB HDD, 1TB microSD card in India

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Storage solutions major Western Digital on Thursday introduced 18TB surveillance HDD for analytics appliances and the 1TB microSD card for artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras.

The WD Purple 18TB HDD will be available in October, and the WD Purple SC QD101 1TB microSD card is expected to be available in November.

“WD Purple Smart Video Solutions Portfolio with 18TB HDD and 1TB microSD card is designed to cater to the advanced needs of the smart video industry,” Khalid Wani, Director Sales, India, Western Digital, said in a statement.

The new WD Purple 18TB HDD is designed for NVRs and video analytics appliances as well as GPU-enabled devices that can deliver both real-time and post analytics applications.

It offers 28 per cent more capacity than the previous generation and also has room to spare for storing video, reference images and metadata at the edge, to support more effective AI.

The microSD card drives from 8TB to 18TB feature AllFrame AI technology that enables recording of up to 64 high-definition cameras, as well as an additional 32 streams for deep learning analytics.

Meanwhile, 1TB microSD card is designed for AI-enabled cameras, surveillance cameras and edge devices, serving as primary or back-up data storage.

It is based on Western Digital’s advanced 96-layer 3D NAND technology, and delivers a combination of ultra-high endurance with up to 500 P/E cycles and comes in 1TB, 512GB, 256GB, 128GB, 64GB and 32GB capacities.

It is weather resistant, humidity resistant and can withstand temperatures from -25° degrees to 85 degrees Celsius.

In compatible cameras, the card health monitor provides installers and integrators with the ability to gauge the remaining endurance and preemptively service the card if needed, the company said.

