With an active western disturbance over the western Himalayan region, several states of North India, including the national capital and its surrounding areas, got respite from the scorching summer heat, a India Meteorological Department official said on Wednesday.

The IMD had earlier predicted relief from the heat from May 24 to May 27 due to the effect of Western Disturbance.

According to IMD, rain and thunderstorms are in likely in the national capital on Wednesday.

“There will a drop in temperature. Apart from thunderstorms today and tomorrow in Delhi, it will be cloudy with drizzle on May 26 and 27 and the temperature will drop to 35 degree Celsius,” as per IMD officials.

Residents of Delhi have been facing a severe heat wave, with temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius in seven out of the 22 weather stations across the city. Specifically, Najafgarh, among other places, experienced a maximum temperature of 46.7 degrees Celsius, surpassing the 46-degree mark for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

As per the IMD, the maximum temperature will drop to 36 degrees Celsius by Thursday as a western disturbance active over the western Himalayan region will bring rain, hailstorm and gusty winds in the northwestern plains starting Wednesday.

20230524-143204