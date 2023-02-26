‘Western Disturbances’ are expected to cause light to scattered snow/rainfall over the Himalayan regions on February 26 and 27, and then, the same area as well as adjoining plains of northern India from February 28 to March 2, the IMD said on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department said that a prevailing “Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Longitude 65 degrees East to the north of Latitude 32 degrees North” and is “very likely to cause light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand” on February 26-27.

In quick succession, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region & adjoining plains of northwest India from February 28, the IMD said.

Under its influence, light to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall/snowfall with thunder and lightning is likely over the Western Himalayan Region from February 28 to March 2.

Light isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over Punjab during February 28 to March 2 and over Haryana and Chandigarh on March 1 and 2.

Isolated heavy falls is also likely over Kashmir Valley and Himachal Pradesh on March 1, thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir on March 1 and 2, over Himachal Pradesh on February 28 and March 1, with lightning and hail over Uttarakhand on March 1 and 2 and with lightning anbd gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) over Punjab on February 28 and March 1, the IMD said.

It also said that light isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh during next five days.

“No significant change in maximum temperatures very is likely over rest of the country during next five days. The maximum temperatures very likely continue to remain above normal by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of the northwest during next two days,” the IMD said.

20230226-210603