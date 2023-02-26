INDIA

Western Disturbances likely to cause scattered snow/rainfall in hills, plains: IMD

NewsWire
0
0

‘Western Disturbances’ are expected to cause light to scattered snow/rainfall over the Himalayan regions on February 26 and 27, and then, the same area as well as adjoining plains of northern India from February 28 to March 2, the IMD said on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department said that a prevailing “Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Longitude 65 degrees East to the north of Latitude 32 degrees North” and is “very likely to cause light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand” on February 26-27.

In quick succession, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region & adjoining plains of northwest India from February 28, the IMD said.

Under its influence, light to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall/snowfall with thunder and lightning is likely over the Western Himalayan Region from February 28 to March 2.

Light isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over Punjab during February 28 to March 2 and over Haryana and Chandigarh on March 1 and 2.

Isolated heavy falls is also likely over Kashmir Valley and Himachal Pradesh on March 1, thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir on March 1 and 2, over Himachal Pradesh on February 28 and March 1, with lightning and hail over Uttarakhand on March 1 and 2 and with lightning anbd gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) over Punjab on February 28 and March 1, the IMD said.

It also said that light isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh during next five days.

“No significant change in maximum temperatures very is likely over rest of the country during next five days. The maximum temperatures very likely continue to remain above normal by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of the northwest during next two days,” the IMD said.

20230226-210603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IITs have been the pride of the nation: President Murmu

    Andhra CM launches Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel in Hindi, Kannada

    Chocolate-based coffee recipes

    I have Indian jab, it benefitted me: Boris Johnson