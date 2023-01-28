New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANSlife) Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, unveils The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas. Offering a haven of wellness and renewal, the resort sets foot near the yoga-capital of the world – Rishikesh. The Westin brand has been a global hospitality leader in wellness for over a decade and The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas will be a quintessential property of the brand’s embodiment of wellness. Located just 45 minutes from Jolly Grant Airport Dehradun, the resort sits in the pilgrimage and yoga hub of the world, nestled in the picturesque foothills of the mighty Himalayas.

The destination itself is the perfect address for holistic well-being. The resort occupies a unique vantage point, where guests can rejuvenate their mind, body, and soul as they connect with the natural splendour of Rishikesh. The architecture and location of the hotel is inspired from the concept of biophilia and aims to provoke thoughtful moments of community, spirituality and celebration.

“We are excited to open the eleventh Westin hotel in India, expanding the brand’s signature well-being offering to more locals and travellers. With an unparalleled location, The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas embodies Rishikesh’s captivating beauty with the wellness promise that Westin Hotels & Resorts is known for, providing mindful travellers a new way to relax, recharge, and be the best version of themselves in this iconic destination,” said Ranju Alex, Area Vice-President, South Asia, Marriott International.

The 141 bedrooms at The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas provide views of a beautiful valley, unique royal garden villas with private pools, and adaptable meeting and event facilities. Four unique restaurants and cafes, Rishikesh’s largest conference facility, a heated pool sprinkled with quaint gazebos, and an infinity pool with a swim-up bar with stunning mountain views are all housed within the resort.

The place itself is the ideal address for overall wellness. The resort is situated in a special area where visitors may reconnect with Rishikesh’s natural beauty while refreshing their mind, body, and spirit. The hotel’s design and setting are based on the biophilia theory and are intended to inspire reflective moments of fellowship, spirituality, and celebration.

Drawing inspiration from the brand’s six pillars of well-being – Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well and Play Well – the resort allows guests to personalise their stay and engage in programming that best meets their needs. All guestrooms feature the brand’s iconic Heavenly Bed, sleek bathrooms are fitted with Heavenly Bath rain showers, the brand’s signature White Tea aloe bath amenities and Sleep Well Lavender Balm to induce an uninterrupted and rejuvenated night’s sleep.

Following the brand’s Eat Well ethos, the resort’s four food and beverage outlets contribute to guests’ overall well-being by offering an array of local and international cuisines showcasing the powers of organic, seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients, exemplifying the resort’s commitment to sustainability and nourishment.

With a farm-to-fork concept, Akasa is the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant offering international and local favourites, where guests can enjoy an interactive culinary experience with its open kitchen concept. Toya is a progressive Asian restaurant where guests can experience a live Teppanyaki showcase indoors or savour a fresh alfresco dining experience outdoors whilst enjoying views of the forested hillside. Pebbles is a poolside grill and barbeque restaurant, offering guests a wide array of signature cocktails and delectable bites. Haven Lounge is the hotel’s lobby lounge, perfect for unwinding while soaking in magnificent valley views over light bites and fine malts.

The resort features a dedicated 1,115 square metre wellness floor with comprehensive facilities including ten treatment rooms and expert therapists for a Heavenly Spa by Westin experience. The tranquil spa facility offers holistic massages, sage rollers, body wraps, and signature exfoliating treatments in addition to an infinity pool and steam room.

Guests looking to boost their energy levels while travelling can make use of the state-of-the-art WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio which offers TRX training equipment, all designed to empower guests to stay fit and recharge their body and mind. As part of the brand’s signature Move Well pillar, the RunWESTIN program provides jogging maps that offer a choice of either one-, three-, or five-mile picturesque routes around the Narendranagar PTC area. Guests also have the option to join a Run Concierge for a guided group run along the same trail.

The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas features exquisite event spaces spanning 1,985 square metres, including a 718 square metre pillar-less Grand Ballroom, along with two banquet halls and one boardroom. Designed to inspire and entertain children with exciting activities such as Zumba, origami, and pot painting amongst others, the Westin Family Kids Club is located in the property and provides imaginative spaces for young guests to play, learn and create unforgettable memories.

Offering a myriad of out-of-the-ordinary experiences, guests at The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas can get their adrenaline pumping through recreational activities or unwind with a serene selection of offerings including a movie under the stars or camping at a picturesque hilltop. Those who want to unlock the magic of the surrounding areas can attend the spectacular Ganga Aarti, a prayer ritual and most important event related to the holy Ganges. The ritual is performed daily along the banks of the Ganges, involving the chanting of hymns, fire, flowers, and adoration at sunset as a sign of deep gratitude and respect to the river while seeking her blessings. A trek to the Kunjapuri Temple offers a spiritual adventure from start to finish, or guests can opt for a wildlife safari escapade at the Rajaji National Park.

“With its unmatched location, bespoke service and distinctive experiences, The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas is set to offer a holistic well-being experience to the evolved traveller of today,” said Amardeep Singh, General Manager – The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas. “We are proud to welcome guests to our resort which represents Rishikesh’s rich land and culture.”

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230128-114602