WestJet has issued a lockout notice in response to their pilot union’s strike notification given Monday evening. Work stoppage could occur as early as Friday, May 19, at 3 a.m. MT, the company said in a statement. This could mean a “significant reduction” in WestJet and Swoop flights.

“The decision to issue a lockout notice, in response to the actions taken by the union (Air Line Pilots Association – ALPA) today, was not one that was made lightly, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience and uncertainty this continues to cause for our guests,” said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group, Chief Executive Officer. “It is our responsibility to ensure the safety and complete control of our network at all times, to minimize the risk of stranding our guests, our crews and our aircraft. Our commitment and priority remains at the bargaining table, where we will continue to work around the clock to come to a reasonable agreement as soon as possible, in an effort to prevent labour action.”

The ALPA says their strike notice started the clock on a 72-hour countdown to negotiate a “fair and equitable contract” after nine months of failed negotiations.

“After nine months of negotiating, management still fails to understand today’s labour market conditions, leading to a mass exodus of our pilots in search of better work opportunities, and more will follow if this agreement does not meet our pilots’ needs,” said Capt. Bernard Lewall, chair of the WestJet ALPA Master Executive Council (MEC).

However, WestJet maintains it brought forth a generous contract and that the union’s expectations of “U.S.-like wages” is not reasonable.

“Despite efforts to be reasonable and provide significant improvements to the current contract, the union maintains its expectation of closing in towards U.S.–like wages, despite living and working in Canada. This expectation is not reasonable and is impeding the WestJet Group’s ability to reach an agreement in advance of the upcoming long weekend” the statement read.

Issuing notice does not mean a work stoppage will occur as both sides remain at the bargaining table.

In the meanwhile, WestJet Group says it will take all necessary actions to manage the impacts as much as possible, including proactively managing changes and cancellations, to ensure the ability to communicate with guests in advance of changes. It will also providing flexible change and cancel options for those who wish to make alternate arrangements.

According to the company statement, in the event of flight delays or cancellations impacted guests will be refunded or reaccommodated, as applicable.

For guests who booked directly with WestJet or Swoop, changes to existing travel will be directly communicated via the email available on file. Guests who booked through a travel agent or online booking agency, are asked to contact them directly.