ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘Westworld’ cancelled after four seasons

NewsWire
0
0

HBO series ‘Westworld’ has been cancelled after four seasons, the network announced on Friday. The news comes barely within three months after the series aired its Season 4 finale.

Variety is told that a multitude of factors went into the decision to end the sci-drama, including the production’s hefty price tag, combined with dwindling viewership and an ongoing evaluation of programming across the board at HBO’s new parent, Warner Bros Discovery, reports Variety.

The David Zaslav-run company has been paring back spending as part of a plan to institute $3.5 billion in cost-saving synergies, which the business has promised to find over the next three years post-April merger.

However, even on the heels of a rough third-quarter earnings report, Zaslav has continued to underline the importance of healthy content spend, and HBO has several high-profile, big-budget dramas that make it clear the premium cabler isn’t cutting back overall, including ‘House of the Dragon’, ‘Euphoria’ and the upcoming ‘The Last of Us’ adaptation.

Created by husband-and-wife producing duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and produced by J.J. Abrams, ‘Westworld’ starred Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan and James Marsden. Newcomers for Season 4 included Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau and Daniel Wu.

“Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step,” HBO said in a statement on Friday. “We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros Television. It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey.”

Nolan and Joy added in their own statement through banner Kilter Films: “Making ‘Westworld’ has been one of the highlights of our careers. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds. We’ve been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness – both human and beyond – in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so.”

In October, Nolan and Joy told Variety that they had hopes for a fifth and final season to conclude the show as they had planned. “We had always conceived of a fifth and final season,” Nolan said during an interview about his and Joy’s new Amazon Prime Video series, ‘The Peripheral’. “We’re still in conversations with the network,” reports Variety.

‘Westworld’ first debuted in October 2016. The series centred on the titular technologically advanced amusement park filled with A.I. ‘hosts’ in a wild west setting. The show expanded its scope outside of Westworld in Season 2 to neighbouring theme parks owned and operated by the same fictional dystopian company, then ventured into the ‘real world’ in all its futuristic glory in its third season.

The eight-episode fourth season of ‘Westworld’ premiered June 26.

Based on the 1973 film of the same name written by Michael Crichton, HBO’s ‘Westworld’ was executive produced by Nolan and Joy alongside Abrams, Alison Schapker, Denise, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson.

The series has been nominated for 54 Emmys and scored nine wins, including Newton’s trophy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in 2018.

20221105-113803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Rust’ script supervisor sues Alec Baldwin, film producers

    Razzie Awards retract Bruce Willis worst performance category

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her with pet pup

    Keanu Reeves unveils ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ trailer at CinemaCon