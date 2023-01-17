INDIA

Wet spell over Northwest India from Jan 21 to 25: IMD

A wet spell is likely over northwest India during January 21 to 25, the India Metrological Department predicted on Tuesday.

“An active Western Disturbance is very likely to affect northwest India during January 21 to 25. Under its influence, rainfall or snowfall activity is likely to commence over Western Himalayan Region from early hours of January 21 and would continue till January 25,” it said.

The IMD said that the peak activity will be on January 23 and 24.

“The rainfall or thunderstorm is likely to commence from January 22 and continue till January 25 with peak activity on January 23 and 24 over the plains of northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan,” it said.

However, a light to moderate hailstorm is likely at isolated places over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on January 23 and 24.

The IMD has also predicted strong surface winds (speeds reaching 30-40 Kmph) with gusty winds (speeds reaching 50 Kmph) as very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh occasionally on January 23 and 24.

