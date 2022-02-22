INDIA

Wet spell over NW, NE India during next 5 days

By NewsWire
0
0

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted a wet spell over northwest India during next five days and over east and northeast India during February 24-26.

Under the influence of the Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over northwest Afghanistan in middle troposphere levels and induced cyclonic circulation over south Pakistan and adjoining west Rajasthan at lower troposphere levels and another approaching Western Disturbance from February 25, there would be fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during next two days and scattered rainfall/snowfall for subsequent three days, the IMD bulletin said.

Isolated thunderstorm & lightning activity is likely over the region during next two days, while isolated light rainfall is very likely over north Punjab, north Haryana, and Chandigarh during next five days and over Uttar Pradesh during February 24 to 26.

Isolated thunderstorm and lightning activity is likely over north Punjab, north Haryana & Chandigarh during next two days. Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during February 24-26 with thunderstorm and lightning activity over the region on February 25, the IMD said.

20220222-221204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.