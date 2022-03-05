Wet spell over Western Himalayas, NW India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said there will be a wet spell over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of Northwest India bringing light/moderate rainfall/snowfall till Monday.

“There is a fresh Western Disturbance as a trough in middle and upper tropospheric westerlies. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on Sunday and Monday and isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lightning over Uttarakhand on Monday,” the IMD said.

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also very likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on Sunday while isolated light rainfall is very likely over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh during Sunday and Monday.

Another Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains from the night of March 8, under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh. Isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lightning to occur over Uttarakhand between March 9-10.

Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and Rajasthan on March 9 and under the influence of a trough in easterlies, isolated/scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, East Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh during March 7-9, the IMD said.

