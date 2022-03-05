INDIA

Wet spell over Western Himalayas, NW India

By NewsWire
0
0

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said there will be a wet spell over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of Northwest India bringing light/moderate rainfall/snowfall till Monday.

“There is a fresh Western Disturbance as a trough in middle and upper tropospheric westerlies. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on Sunday and Monday and isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lightning over Uttarakhand on Monday,” the IMD said.

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also very likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on Sunday while isolated light rainfall is very likely over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh during Sunday and Monday.

Another Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains from the night of March 8, under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh. Isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lightning to occur over Uttarakhand between March 9-10.

Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and Rajasthan on March 9 and under the influence of a trough in easterlies, isolated/scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, East Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh during March 7-9, the IMD said.

20220305-161006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.