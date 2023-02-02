INDIA

Wetland necessary for sustainable development: Amitabh Kant

Speaking on the occasion of World Wetlands Day, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday that restoration of wetlands is necessary for sustainable development and the Prime Minister as well as the Finance Minister have stressed the importance of protection of the wetlands.

Kant, the former CEO of Niti Aayog, called for a whole-of-society approach and affirmative actions to restore wetlands for sustainable development. Terming wetlands as a life-support system, Kant highlighted the implications of worsening health of wetlands on our developmental trajectory.

“India’s leadership on championing wetlands conservation in the 75th year of Independence is a landmark moment to identify wetlands as societal assets and further step-up actions for their conservation and restoration,” he said.

Kant said that wetlands have enabled the country to have drinking water at urban centres.

The 2023 theme – ‘Wetland restoration’ – focuses on the significant role of restoring these ecosystems as a way of making society food, water and climate secure.

Sidharth Kaul, President of Wetlands India, introduced the theme on World Wetlands Day, and highlighted the continuous efforts of Wetlands International South Asia over the last 25 years towards wetlands conservation and their wise use.

