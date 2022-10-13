BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Flexible workspace provider WeWork India on Thursday made its first investment in the country, in Bengaluru-based conferencing and collaboration platform Zoapi for an undisclosed sum.

Cofounded by Prashanth NS and Chaitanya Vasantarao in 2019, Zoapi is a member of the Intel IoT Solution alliance.

The enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution provider combines four basic needs of a meeting room — wireless screen sharing, video conferencing, online calendar, and room scheduler.

“From an adoption perspective, it is affordable and compatible with numerous video conferencing platforms and devices. With its unique capabilities, this homegrown product has the potential to grow into a global player, implemented across all industries,” said Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India.

Built as an open platform, Zoapi supports numerous video conferencing facilities and collaboration applications such as Zoom, MS Teams, Skype, Google Meet, Webex, Polycom etc.

Its interactive calendar features include easy integrations and seamless conferencing experience.

“Over the years, our strategic partnership with WeWork India has generated insightful data about user consumption patterns and needs. We believe that we can globally power conferences and meeting rooms, with our SaaS solution,” said Prashanth, Cofounder and CEO, Zoapi.

Since entering the Indian market in 2017, WeWork India now has over 6 million square feet of assets signed across 40 locations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

20221013-112803

