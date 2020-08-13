WeWork India offers more flexible options amid pandemic

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) In a bid to help businesses amid the ‘new normal’, WeWork India on Thursday announced to offer an ‘All Access’ pass for members, providing options to work from any of its COVID-19-ready 828 locations around the world till November 1, 2020.

‘All Access’ is a member benefit that will allow WeWork members to fully leverage the scale of WeWork by providing access to any WeWork location, the company said in a statement.

Post the offering, it said that “WeWork members can nurture the spaces they choose, be it phone booths or common areas with comfortable seating and bookable conference rooms to ensure business is uninterrupted.”

“Whether our members are looking to Work Near Home (WNH), reduce commute time, or are just ready for a change of environment, this benefit will give members the options they need,” says Varun Gopinath, Chief Revenue Officer, WeWork India.

In addition WeWork is also extending optimal packages and flexible term offerings in an effort to welcome new members into its community, he said.

‘All Access’ applies to all existing members across India for no extra credit charge. The initiative starts on August 14, 2020 and expires on November 1, 2020.

